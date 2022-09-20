Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Roanoke E-911 survey ends Tuesday

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday is the last day to give your feedback on Roanoke’s E-911 center.

The City of Roanoke’s E-911 Center sent out a community survey two weeks ago to get feedback on its emergency department services. The goal is to improve communications and effectiveness with emergency departments working throughout the community.

The center’s operations specialist explained that so far, the responses received have been fairly positive.

”I think it lets the community know that we’re listening and that we do genuinely care about their feedback,” Ashley Shepherd said. “We take the feedback that they give us and turn around and use it as a tool.”

Roanoke residents have until the end of the day on Tuesday to submit their thoughts on the city’s services.

You can find a link to the survey here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Allen-Missing from Newport News
Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man
Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation
School with police lights
WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg
Teen dead after Roanoke shooting
Colleen Lagines Mugshot
Woman arrested in child neglect/animal cruelty case

Latest News

Salem City Council candidates meet in Kiwanis forum.
Salem City Council candidates meet in Kiwanis forum
Caesars Casino Involving Local Business
The Impact Of Literacy Challenges At The Polls
Pulaski Theatre To Show Virginia Tech Games On The Big Screen
NRV Getting Federal Funding For Projects