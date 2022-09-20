Roanoke E-911 survey ends Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday is the last day to give your feedback on Roanoke’s E-911 center.

The City of Roanoke’s E-911 Center sent out a community survey two weeks ago to get feedback on its emergency department services. The goal is to improve communications and effectiveness with emergency departments working throughout the community.

The center’s operations specialist explained that so far, the responses received have been fairly positive.

”I think it lets the community know that we’re listening and that we do genuinely care about their feedback,” Ashley Shepherd said. “We take the feedback that they give us and turn around and use it as a tool.”

Roanoke residents have until the end of the day on Tuesday to submit their thoughts on the city’s services.

