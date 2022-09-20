Roanoke weekend stabbing leaves man in hospital, suspect in custody

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect was taken into custody under a bridge near Belleview Avenue/Jefferson Street SE on Saturday after a stabbing at a residence in the 2300 block of Idavere Rd. SW landed one man in the hospital.

According to Roanoke Police, officers were alerted at around 1:35 a.m. that a man with serious stab wounds arrived via a personal vehicle to LewisGale Medical Center.

Police determined the location of the stabbing and learned the suspect was a juvenile male who may have still been at the residence. The property was cleared, but the suspect was not found.

While on scene, police were notified that the suspect was under the bridge, and responded to that location where he was taken into custody by the Carilion Police Department.

Juvenile petitions for malicious wounding were granted and served.

The suspect was treated for an injury at the hospital before being taken to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center.

The suspect and victim did know each other.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.