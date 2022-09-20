Hometown Local
Temperatures soar as summer comes to an end

Isolated showers are possible again Thursday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
  • Watch out for patchy dense fog
  • Toasty conditions build in as we say goodbye to summer
  • Cooler air arrives for the first weekend of fall

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

After some morning fog we should end up with a good amount of sunshine this afternoon as our highs soar well into the 80s. An upper level ridge is our next big weather maker. We will be mostly dry, but temperatures will soar for the last full day of summer (Wednesday). Right now it looks like most of us will hit the mid-upper 80s to near 90 for the middle of our week!

Highs approach 90 for the last full day of summer Wednesday afternoon.
Highs approach 90 for the last full day of summer Wednesday afternoon.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

A second cold front will impact the area on Thursday. While a stray shower or two are possible, most communities will stay dry. Temperatures and humidity levels plummet behind the front thanks to a northwest breeze. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s on Thursday, and upper 60s and low 70s on Friday. Dew points will be very refreshing in the 40s! Definitely will feel like fall to close out the week!

A front moves through on Thursday triggering a few stray showers.
A front moves through on Thursday triggering a few stray showers.

THIS WEEKEND:

Temperatures will gradually warm in the 70s with low temperatures staying chilly. Expect 40s for most Saturday morning; 50s will be in store by Sunday morning. Low-end shower chances are forecast for both days with a mix of sun and clouds.

Morning temperatures will be mild into Thursday morning, but after a cold front moves in we can...
Morning temperatures will be mild into Thursday morning, but after a cold front moves in we can expect some chilly air by Friday and Saturday morning.

All signs pointing to a gorgeous fall season, according to tree expert from Virginia Tech College of Natural Resources...

Posted by WDBJ7 Weather on Friday, September 16, 2022

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Hurricane Fiona will not be a threat for the United States as it heads to the east of the Bahamas. Looks like Bermuda is in the direct path and Fiona may strengthen into a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) before it heads toward Bermuda later this week.

Here's the latest on Hurricane Fiona.
Here's the latest on Hurricane Fiona.

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

