7@four previews Night Under the Stars

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Night Under The Stars With Chris is a fundraiser benefitting LovABLE SERVICES, Inc. which supports Chris’s Coffee & Custard.

The event September 24 will entail a dinner and silent auction. It will be held at Hidden Valley Country Club.

LovABLE SERVICES, Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, is a job training company, providing a training program, offering opportunities for young adults with special skills and abilities to enhance life skills, social skills and unique job skills training.

Beth Woodrum and Chris Woodrum stopped by 7@four Wednesday to preview the event.

