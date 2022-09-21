Hometown Local
Alleged MS-13 gang member sentenced after murder plea

Cristian Sanchez-Gomez was found guilty of first-degree murder, abduction and gang participation.
Cristian Sanchez-Gomez was found guilty of first-degree murder, abduction and gang participation.(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The final suspect in an accused gang-related killing in Bedford County has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Cristian Sanchez-Gomez was sentenced in connection with the March 2017 death of Lynchburg 17-year-old Raymond Wood in Bedford County.

He was sentenced to 60 years for first-degree murder, ten years for abduction and ten for gang participation, with sentences running concurrently.

He had pleaded no contest to the first-degree murder and abduction charges and guilty to the gang participation charge.

