Antisemitic flyers distributed throughout Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating several reports of antisemitic flyers being disseminated throughout the City of Lynchburg

In the evening hours of September 17, 2022, LPD began to receive calls about flyers scattered in yards and on driveways throughout the city. The flyers were found in plastic bags and weighed down with kernels of corn. No specific threats to people or places were included, but LPD acknowledges incidents of this nature are concerning for the community, according to police, who say similar acts of prejudice have been reported across the nation in recent months.

Anyone who may have captured video of these incidents on security or doorbell cameras is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

