Concord man killed in hit-and-run in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Concord man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Bedford County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Rt. 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Rt. 811.

26-year-old Aaron Collins was walking in the westbound travel lanes of Rt. 460 when a vehicle hit him. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say evidence at the scene suggests the vehicle was possibly a BMW 500 Series, made between the years 2004-2007.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver involved in the crash is asked to call Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959.

