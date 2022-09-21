Hometown Local
Concord man killed in hit-and-run in Bedford County

Murder suicide indicated by investigation(KTTC)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Concord man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Bedford County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Rt. 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Rt. 811.

26-year-old Aaron Collins was walking in the westbound travel lanes of Rt. 460 when a vehicle hit him. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say evidence at the scene suggests the vehicle was possibly a BMW 500 Series, made between the years 2004-2007.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver involved in the crash is asked to call Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959.

