Downtown Danville receives recognition for its revitalization effforts

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District is receiving national recognition for its downtown revitalization efforts.

The River District Association announced it is a semifinalist for the 2023 Great American Main Street Award.

The Great American Main Street Award recognizes communities that show success in their downtown and main street revitalization efforts.

Danville has had 15 businesses open or expand downtown since January.

“It’s important to me to be able to remind our community that although change is slow, it takes time and a lot of work and effort. The results are worth it. The impacts are worth it, and we are having those results and impacts,” said Diana Schwartz, executive director for the River District Association.

The winners of the Great American Main Street Award will be announced in March at the national conference in Boston.

