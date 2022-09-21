Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley authorities warning parents and teens about Rainbow fentanyl

The newest drug danger to our kids is made to look like colorful pieces of candy or sidewalk chalk
The deadly drug is marketing to kids and teens by appearing as candy or sidewalk chalk
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Colorful tablets being distributed by drug traffickers might look like candy, but they’re actually known as “rainbow fentanyl.”

It’s a potentially deadly drug being marketed to teens and kids.

Police in our area are trying to stay one step ahead of it, but it’s getting harder.

“We talk about it in law enforcement all the time. We’re trying to fight a forest fire with a fire extinguisher. Sometimes, it gets really frustrating,” says First Sergeant Joe Crowder, with Virginia State Police.

Rainbow fentanyl is their latest concern, especially because it’s made to be attractive to youth.

“If they can target the younger communities- I call it sustained addiction. If you can get the younger communities addicted, it sustains their profit, says Crowder.

Counterfeit opioids have already infiltrated our area.

For teens who get pills like Xanax, Adderal or oxycodone from a friend or on the street, the danger is real.

“If you get a pill off the street now, you can almost bet -- 99 percent sure it’s going to be fentanyl,” says Crowder.

Keeping kids away from drugs is the key.

Crowder says state police work with organizations like the Prevention Council of Roanoke County.

“We are just concerned that parents really pay attention to what these things are, what they look like,” says Nancy Hans, Executive Director of the Prevention Council.

Even for the most vigilant parents, Hans says having their own phone makes kids more vulnerable to drug traffickers.

If young people are looking for pills, they’re as close as social media.

“There are so many kids and young adults, college kids that say ‘I just need something to take the edge off my anxiety. I just need something, and they can easily get it through Snapchat,” says Hans.

“What’s dangerous about that now is all these things are pressed with fentanyl. Some of the fentanyl analogs, other synthetics, adderall, some of of our stimulants are being pressed with crystal methamphetamine,” says Crowder.

Trying to get pharmaceuticals to cope with anxiety and other issues, Hans says, is a major contributor to the problem.

She’s asking parents to pay attention to what’s happening with their kids, and for them to ask for help when they need it.

“It is very normal if things are going on in your life, that you think you need a pill to fix, when you really need a conversation,” says Hans.

Click here for more information about rainbow fentanyl.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation
Breanna Nicole Smith, 23, missing from Pulaski County.
Pulaski County woman found safe
James Allen-Missing from Newport News
Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail
Name released of man who died after Roanoke Co. fire

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 21, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 21, 2022
Parents encouraged to educate their children and teens about the dangers of these colorful pills
EARLY YEARS: State police and prevention council say families need to be wary of rainbow fentanyl
One killed in Roanoke Apartment Fire
One killed in Roanoke Apartment Fire
Stratford Village Apartments
One dead following an apartment fire in Roanoke, about 100 displaced