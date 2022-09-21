Here @ Home gives fall travel tips

(WDBJ) - Summer was very busy this year, despite record high gas prices.

We saw near pre-pandemic travel numbers for Memorial Day and Independence Day and a lot of that is because of pent up demand in the wake of the COVID as many people want to get back to traveling and getting back together with friends and loved ones.

Fall could be busy as travelers take advantage of lower rates and less busy destinations.

As we know here in Virginia, fall foliage and fall apple season can be busy, it’s a great time for a road trip, especially along the Blue Ridge Parkway or Skyline Drive to take in all the colors.

Morgan Dean, a Spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, sits down to break down the fall travel season, gas prices, and tips for those wanting to book a big end-of-the-year holiday trip.

