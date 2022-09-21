Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Home Depot workers petition to form 1st store-wide union

FILE PHOTO - Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have filed a petition with the federal labor...
FILE PHOTO - Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have filed a petition with the federal labor board to form a store-wide union.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press and ALEXANDRA OLSON
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have filed a petition with the federal labor board to form what could be the first store-wide union at the world’s largest home improvement retailer.

The petition, filed with the National Labor Relations Board, seeks to form a collective bargaining unit for 274 employees who work in merchandising, specialty and operations.

Home Depot spokesperson Sara Gorman said the company will work through the process and talk to employees about their concerns but does “not believe unionization is the best solution for our associates.”

Discontent with working conditions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have kicked off labor movements at several major U.S. companies, including Amazon and Starbucks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation
Breanna Nicole Smith, 23, missing from Pulaski County.
Pulaski County woman found safe
James Allen-Missing from Newport News
Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man
Stratford Village Apartments
One dead following apartment fire in Roanoke; about 100 displaced
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, makes remarks about further rate hikes on Friday.
Fed attacks inflation with another big rate hike and expects more
Treatment Options for Those With Sleep Apnea
Here @ Home shows new treatment option for patients with sleep apnea
Treatment Options for Those With Sleep Apnea
Treatment Options for Those With Sleep Apnea
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches action during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Suspended Sarver says he’s decided to sell Suns, Mercury
A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona’s rampage