Hot today, but chilly by Friday

80s and even low 90s build in as we say goodbye to summer

Cold front moves in Thursday; cool conditions follow

Staying mostly dry even to start the weekend

WEDNESDAY

An upper level ridge continues to strengthen providing us with toasty and above normal temperatures. Temperatures will soar for the last full day of summer with highs reaching the mid-upper 80s and low 90s. We’ll also see a good amount of sunshine.

Today is the last full day of summer as our highs approach 90F. (WDBJ Weather)

Mild overnight lows are expected into Thursday morning in the 60s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

We are tracking a second cold front for us this week. This will impact the area on Thursday with spotty showers moving through during the afternoon. Not everyone will see the showers, but have the umbrella ready to go just in case! Once the front passes we’ll see clearing conditions and an increase in wind.

A front moves through on Thursday triggering a few stray showers. (WDBJ Weather)

What everyone will notice is the drop in temperatures! Temperatures and humidity levels plummet behind the front thanks to a northwest breeze. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s on Thursday, and upper 60s and low 70s on Friday. Overnight lows Thursday night into Friday morning will be in the 40s and this is the same for Saturday morning. So, it will definitely feel like fall to close out the week and for our first full weekend of fall!

40s head our way later this week. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

Staying rain-free for Saturday, but another front heads our way later Sunday. Right now looks like we stay mostly dry throughout the day on Sunday with rain chances increasing overnight into Monday morning. This is all dependent on the timing of the front, so check back for updates.

Dry for Saturday, but a few showers will try to head into the area later Sunday. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Hurricane Fiona is considered the first major hurricane for the 2022 Atlantic Season. A major hurricane means it has strengthened to category 3 status. Turks and Caicos islands are being impacted today.

As Fiona continues through the warm waters of the Atlantic is could strengthen into a Category 4 Hurricane before heading through Bermuda later this week. We’re also watching 98L as it may affect the United States Next week.

Invest 98L may affect the United States as we head toward next week. Something we'll continue to monitor. (WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

