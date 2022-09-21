It’s National Library Card Sign-Up Month!

BOTETOURT COUNTY Va. (WDBJ) - It’s free, it’s fun and it’s for you! A library card is a ticket to a million different places. September is National Library Card Sign Up Month and the Director of Botetourt County Libraries, Julie Phillips, joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to show you what you get with a card.

Phillips also walks us through the process of signing up for a library card online and searching the online catalogue.

