It’s National Library Card Sign-Up Month!

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month!(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY Va. (WDBJ) - It’s free, it’s fun and it’s for you! A library card is a ticket to a million different places. September is National Library Card Sign Up Month and the Director of Botetourt County Libraries, Julie Phillips, joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to show you what you get with a card.

Phillips also walks us through the process of signing up for a library card online and searching the online catalogue.

