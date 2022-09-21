Kroger and Coca-Cola Consolidated partner with Straight Street to help students in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A collaboration between Kroger and Coca Cola Consolidated is helping local students in need. Organizers of the effort say they hope a simple gift can have a substantial impact.

Wednesday morning, team members from both companies delivered 200 backpacks to Straight Street in Roanoke.

Coca Cola Consolidated provided the backpacks. Kroger donated non-perishable food items to go inside.

Wayne Tyree is with Coca-Cola Consolidated.

“My hope is that they will have hope and that they will be encouraged and know that people care,” Tyree told WDBJ7.

Keith Farmer is the Director of Straight Street.

“Being able to know that somebody cares enough that does not know me is going to provide me with food for myself and some of our siblings in the house, that goes a long way,” Farmer said. “When strangers care, that means a lot.”

Straight Street partners with other local organizations and social service agencies to make sure the backpacks go to young people who need them.

