Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Kroger and Coca-Cola Consolidated partner with Straight Street to help students in need

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A collaboration between Kroger and Coca Cola Consolidated is helping local students in need. Organizers of the effort say they hope a simple gift can have a substantial impact.

Wednesday morning, team members from both companies delivered 200 backpacks to Straight Street in Roanoke.

Coca Cola Consolidated provided the backpacks. Kroger donated non-perishable food items to go inside.

Wayne Tyree is with Coca-Cola Consolidated.

“My hope is that they will have hope and that they will be encouraged and know that people care,” Tyree told WDBJ7.

Keith Farmer is the Director of Straight Street.

“Being able to know that somebody cares enough that does not know me is going to provide me with food for myself and some of our siblings in the house, that goes a long way,” Farmer said. “When strangers care, that means a lot.”

Straight Street partners with other local organizations and social service agencies to make sure the backpacks go to young people who need them.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation
Breanna Nicole Smith, 23, missing from Pulaski County.
Pulaski County woman found safe
Police presence at Patrick Henry High in Roanoke... 9.21.22
Teen girl accused of threat after school lockdown
James Allen-Missing from Newport News
Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man
Stratford Village Apartments
Fatal apartment fire ruled accidental

Latest News

Patrick Henry High Locked Down
Patrick Henry High Locked Down
Coca Cola, Kroger Donate Backpacks to Students
Coca Cola, Kroger Donate Backpacks to Students
Threats Investigated at Roanoke Schools
Threats Investigated at Roanoke Schools
Police presence at Patrick Henry High in Roanoke... 9.21.22
Teen girl accused of threat after school lockdown