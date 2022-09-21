Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot, lottery officials say

Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.(Mega Millions/Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Lottery officials say two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket was sold in a Chicago suburb for a late July drawing.

The Illinois Lottery said Wednesday the prize was claimed by two individuals who had agreed to split the prize if they won.

The Illinois Lottery says it is unable to share any information about the winners except to say that they must be absolutely “over the moon” with their Mega Millions win.

The jackpot-winning ticket was bought at the end of July at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation
Breanna Nicole Smith, 23, missing from Pulaski County.
Pulaski County woman found safe
James Allen-Missing from Newport News
Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail
Name released of man who died after Roanoke Co. fire

Latest News

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
A California day care owner is charged with child abuse and accused of grabbing one of the...
Day care owner arrested, accused of grabbing child in her care
Mega Millions
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Danville
A California day care owner is charged with child abuse and accused of grabbing one of the...
Day care owner arrested, accused of grabbing child in her care
FILE - Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan....
House to vote on election law overhaul in response to Jan. 6