Meet Impact First Responder a non-profit organization helping first responders deal with traumatic experiences

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Chromic exposure to traumatic experiences, along with stress on the job can have serious health implications...that is according to an article by Main Line Health.

Impact First Responders, a non-profit organization based out of Fort Worth, Texas aims to change the way first responders deal with day-to-day traumatic experiences. The ribbon cutting held on Wednesday signals a new program that will allow first responders to deal with challenging days on and off the job by talking to their peers...in hopes of relieving stress and other potential mental and physical health concerns.

Bryan Williams, a Lieutenant for Lynchburg Police department says that this will allow younger first responders reach out to their peers of all ages...in hopes of healing trauma both on and off the job.

Williams states “Each officer can help officers that they know personally. Sometimes a younger officer may not want to reach out to an official peer support team person…maybe because of a higher rank issue or something like that. Everyone there will have a coworker or friend that they know that they are comfortable reaching out to. By getting this training out to all officers of the department, it will make their lives a lot easier.”

The non-profit organization’s ultimate goal is to provide peer support training to every first responder in Lynchburg by next year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.