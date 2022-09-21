Hometown Local
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Danville

By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A lottery ticket purchased in Danville was the $1 million ticket in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at Sunrise 6 in Danville, located at 2120 Franklin Turnpike in Danville.

The winning numbers for Tuesdays drawing were 9-21-28-30-52 and the Mega Ball number was 10. The ticket matched the first five numbers and only missed the Mega Ball number. No other ticket matched all six numbers to win the $277 millon jackpot. The jackpot will be an estimated $301 million for Friday nights drawing.

Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the winnings. The Virginia Lottery recommends the winner immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11:00. Drawings are streamed live at www.valottery.com. The odds of winning the $1,000,000 prize in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306.

