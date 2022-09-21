Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Study: Cancer deaths continue to fall, more survivors than ever

FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number...
FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.(WCAX)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report shows progress against cancer, with people in the United States surviving more than ever before.

The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.

As of January, there were 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S.

The association said that number is expected to increase to 26 million by 2040.

The report notes there were only 3 million cancer survivors back in 1971.

For all cancers combined, the five-year overall survival rate has increased from 49% in the mid-1970s to nearly 70% from 2011 to 2017.

And the overall cancer death rate, adjusted for age, continues to drop.

The report credits the progress against cancer to fewer people smoking and improvements in catching and treating cancer early.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation
Breanna Nicole Smith, 23, missing from Pulaski County.
Pulaski County woman found safe
Police presence at Patrick Henry High in Roanoke... 9.21.22
Teen girl accused of threat after school lockdown
James Allen-Missing from Newport News
Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man
Stratford Village Apartments
Fatal apartment fire ruled accidental; damage totals $1.65M

Latest News

The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Aug....
NASA tries fueling moon rocket in test, but leak reoccurs
River District recognition
Downtown Danville receives recognition for its revitalization effforts
7@four Previews Night Under the Stars
7@four previews Night Under the Stars
7@four Previews Night Under the Stars
7@four Previews Night Under the Stars
Ben Chase is attempting to attend 60 college football games this fall
College football fan attempting to break record for most games attended in one season