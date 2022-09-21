Hometown Local
William Fleming High School placed under lockdown due to potential threat

Lockdown at William Fleming High School... 9.21.22
Lockdown at William Fleming High School... 9.21.22(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School has been placed under lockdown due to what Roanoke City Public Schools called a “potential threat.”

The city says students are with their teachers.

The Roanoke Police Department and school administration are conducting a search of the building. No students are injured.

Police have shut off traffic at Ferncliff Ave and Ferndale Dr.

The city is asking parents to stay where they are and to not go to the school. Police are not allowing anyone on campus until the lockdown is lifted.

A robocall sent out to parents by the city can be found below:

“Good morning. This is an emergency message from Roanoke City Public Schools. William Fleming High School is currently on lockdown due to a potential threat. Students are currently with their teachers. No one is hurt and we will keep you updated regularly. The Roanoke Police Department and school administrators are conducting a search of the building. We are asking parents to please stay where you are and do not come to the school. Again, please do not come to the school. Police will not allow anyone on campus until the lockdown is lifted. We will communicate more information as soon as we know it.”

