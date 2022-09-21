Yard Bull Meats opens its doors in Roanoke, becoming only true butcher shop in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A week ago, Yard Bull Meats opened its doors to the community. Becoming Roanoke’s newest business, but also its only whole animal true butcher shop.

“We have a skillset that we wanted to put to work, saw a void in the market where Roanoke needs a butcher and so we made it happen,” said Tyler Thomas, co-owner and butcher at Yard Bull Meats.

It all started when Tyler Thomas and Elliot Orwick met three years ago, both having long experiences in the butcher industry, and the same dream of wanting to open their own space.

“It’s been really good so far and I think we’ve got a lot more to come.”

One of the many special parts about the shop is the partnership with local farmers, where they get all their meat from.

“The community aspect is really awesome, we’re getting to keep the money in the community, we’re paying the farmers around us, we’re employing some local people too, so that’s a big thing for us.”

Yard Bull Meats is also big into making sure customers know exactly where their product is coming from.

”We got a lot of hopes to just bring that knowledge and educate our customers on what is good and the meat that you should eat and keep delivering on that.”

Thomas said they are already feeling the community support just a week in and are hoping to continue building on that.

For more information on Yard Bull Meats, you can find its website here. You can also find the full press release from their grand opening below:

“Yard Bull Meats, Roanoke’s newest and only whole animal butcher shop hosted its grand opening today in South Roanoke. The shop is the latest addition to the thriving Crystal Spring Ave. fine foods and dining district, joining regional favorites The River and Rail Restaurant and Crystal Spring Grocery Co.

The butcher shop is opening in the former Goldsmith Jeweler location, after undergoing a stunning transformation. The sleek and modern shop design features wall-to-wall subway tiles, a solid oak walkin cooler door, butcher block accents, state-of-the-art processing and smoking equipment, and a substantial five-condenser cooling system. Every element of the shop has been carefully researched and selected.

The co-owners and butchers, Tyler Thomas and Elliott Orwick, met three years ago and quickly realized they were both working toward the same goal of opening a studious, sustainability-minded, whole animal butcher shop in Roanoke. Thomas, known locally as the executive chef at the highly-regarded River and Rail Restaurant, located next door to the butcher shop, spent years perfecting his butchery skills at Stock Provisions in Charlottesville.

“I grew up with gardens, on a farm, eating what the land provides, so that knowledge has always been a big part of me. When I moved here, I was blown away by the number of quality farms and how few restaurants and retailers utilized them,” recalls Thomas. “I have made it my mission to support and form close relationships with these farms who go above and beyond to create the best possible outcome for the animal, the environment, and the final consumer. When the product arrives at the shop, we want to ensure it gets the life it deserves.”

Elliott Orwick moved to Roanoke after spending over a decade honing his craft of butchery at wellknown establishments including Sierra Nevada and Hickory Nut Gap in Asheville, NC. He was looking for a mid-sized mountain town that was both affordable and trending upward to start a business, which led him to Roanoke. “I really feel lucky, having moved here at the right time. Tyler and I met and the rest is history,” said Orwick. “We both come from chef backgrounds. We love to eat, we love to cook, we’re hoping to teach people how to expertly prepare cuts that may be outside of their comfort zone. Knowing your butcher, having open dialogue with them, will change your relationship with meat and help you better utilize all parts of the animal.”

The trend of small, local butcher shops is resurfacing in cities across the United States. This shift makes sense in an era when consumers are increasingly demanding more knowledge around how their food was produced, aligning with the ethics of shops like Yard Bull Meats who value transparency and sustainability.

Yard Bull Meats offers all cuts of pork, beef, chicken, a variety of seafood, five rotating flavors of sausage, dips, cured meats, deli meat, caviar, grilling and smoking supplies, spices and rubs, and butchery and cooking classes. Both Elliott and Tyler believe that education is the most valuable thing they have to offer the community, and invite all food lovers to “know your butcher” and come chat with them in-person at their brand new South Roanoke location.”

