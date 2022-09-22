Hometown Local
Alleghany Sheriff warns of fake check scam

SCAM ALERT
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a fake check scam.

A resident of Iron Gate received a package from FedEx, according to the sheriff’s office, that contained a letter and a check with instructions to deposit the check, purchase gift cards, send a picture of the receipt and cards to an email address, and then keep $700.

The sheriff’s office says this is a scam, as the check is fraudulent. Anyone who receives anything similar to this is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

