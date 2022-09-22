Experts say you can get the Covid-19 booster and flu shot at the same time

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The fall season is officially here. And this means the peak of flu season will be here soon.

As we get closer to colder weather and more people gather inside. Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Communication Officer Christie Wills recommends everyone gets vaccinated.

“The best time is September and October, that’s the best time to get vaccinated for the flu,” said Wills.

Wills said you should still get vaccinated if you miss that window because the flu can continue into spring. She said the health department is concerned about certain populations.

“People who are over the age of 65, as well as people who have underlying health conditions,” added Wills. “And with the flu, we also have research that shows that pregnant women need to be concerned about it as well and get vaccinated for the flu.”

Health officials say flu and covid-19 vaccines are updated to protect against variants circulating right now.

“You can absolutely get both the flu shot and the COVID shot at the same,” explained Wills.

The flu shot is for anyone six months and older. While the new COVID-19 Pfizer or Moderna booster is for 12-year-olds and older.

“Both the flu and COVID are respiratory illnesses that seem to be more active when people go indoors in these cold weather months,” said Wills.

Since September 10th, the Health District has administered 700 doses of the new booster. Click here for more information about the next clinic.

