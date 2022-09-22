Fall front brings major cool-down to the area

Cold front arrives Thursday; cooler conditions follow

Isolated showers possible with front

Below average temperatures to start the weekend

THURSDAY

The much anticipated cold front will put an end to the big heat. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, this front will mostly be a dry one. Have the umbrella ready to go just in case! Once the front passes east, skies will clear and winds will increase, gusting 10-20 mph Thursday evening.

Temperatures and humidity levels plummet behind the front thanks to a northwest breeze. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday.

A front will trigger a few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm. (WDBJ Weather)

You may want a jacket or blanket for the WVU and VT game Thursday night as temperatures will drop down into the 50s and 60s with breezy conditions. Overnight temperatures will continue to fall with lows falling in the 40s.

FRIDAY

We end the week with much cooler temperatures both during the day and at night. Lows slip to the mid 40s Friday morning and only reach the upper 60s to low 70s during the afternoon.

Sunshine returns with much cooler temperatures. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

Starting off the weekend temperatures will be in the 40s on Saturday morning. High temperatures Saturday will read in the low to mid 70s for most. Temperatures on Sunday will gradually warm up into the 70s and low 80s (near seasonable). So, it will definitely feel like fall to close out the week and for our first full weekend of fall!

Mostly dry conditions for Saturday, but another front heads our way later Sunday. Right now looks like we stay mostly dry throughout the day on Sunday with rain chances increasing overnight into Monday morning. This is all dependent on the timing of the front, so check back for updates.

Dry for Saturday, but a few showers will try to head into the area later Sunday. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Hurricane Fiona is considered the first major hurricane (category 3 or higher) for the 2022 Atlantic Season! This morning Fiona has strengthened to a category four with winds at 130 MPH.

Fiona has strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane. (WDBJ7)

As Fiona continues through the warm waters of the Atlantic it could continue to strengthen before passing just to the west of Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Gaston formed Tuesday and will not impact the United States.

Gaston will stay in the northern part of the Atlantic. (WDBJ7)

We’re also watching 98L as it may impact the United States next week. Right now most models are hinting at it travelling through the Caribbean and heading through the Gulf. Next name on the list is Hermine.

We continue to monitor Invest 98L which may become Hermine soon. (WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.