FFE Week 4 Team of the Week: Heritage High School

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Rivals E.C. Glass and Heritage High School squared off last Friday for another edition of the Jug Bowl.

The Pioneers would ultimately take home the Jug, beating Glass 12-0.

“To me, that game was very personal,” says quarterback Jaicere Bateman who previously played for Glass. “Coming into that game, I knew what I had to do to win the game. Of course, defense did their thing.”

The Heritage defense applied pressure throughout the night, resulting in a shutout.

“It was just being tough,” adds Markaz Wood, Heritage middle linebacker. “Making sure you stay disciplined on D, make sure to wrap up on tackles, make sure we got to the ball, all the basics, all the fundamentals of defense. Can’t get too much better than the defense we play. We got a lot of fight.

“We’re very resilient,” continues Bateman. “I feel like we work hard in the summer. Come out here and practice every day, I feel like when it comes down to hard games like that, I feel like we always pull them off.”

“I think it comes back to January through July,” explains head coach Brad Bradley. “What we’ve done in the offseason, I think the seniors have a lot of dedication commitment. When you invest in a program you don’t give stuff up. Our success so far has been a result of our preparation.”

“Of course, it was a big win, Jug Bowl. But that’s behind us now. We got to get ready for Rustburg this week, finish off the season,” says Bateman.

