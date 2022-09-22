Get to know Virginia Tech Coach Brent Pry

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hokie Head Coach Brent Pry has had the job almost a year now. Recently, we got to sit down with him to learn more about starting this season with the Hokies.

We wanted to help all of you get to know Brent Pry - the coach, the husband, the son, the dad and grill master.

We talked a bit about his father, Jim Pry, who was also a college coach, who influenced his love for the game.

Of course, his first pass through Lane Stadium was in the ‘90s as a grad assistant to Coach Frank Beamer. But Pry said running through the tunnel for the first home game of this season with his team was something special.

“It was exciting. You know, I mean, I was excited to get get out on that field and be part of it,” said Pry. “And, you know, it’s still such an honor and a privilege to be the head coach here. I’m reminded of that every day. But certainly an occasion like that, you know, to be able to come out of that tunnel in front of the Hokie Nation and represent everybody as a head football coach.”

On 7@4 Thursday was more of our chat with Pry and some of our rapid Q&A where we talk about everything from how he met his wife - to meeting his favorite band.

In the meantime, you can check out this episode of Hometown Stories with an extended interview with Coach Pry!

Also, check out the slideshow of Coach Pry from over the years!

