God’s Pit Crew sending help to Puerto Rico

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -The first major hurricane of this year’s Atlantic season, Hurricane Fiona, hit Puerto Rico. A local organization in one of our hometowns is preparing to send help.

Fiona delivered flooding rains and an island-wide blackout in Puerto Rico.

Danville’s God’s Pit Crew is preparing to send more than 1,000 blessing buckets to the island.

“We are excited and grateful to our wonderful partners at Moore’s for taking the time to assemble these Blessing Buckets,” said Blessing Buckets Director Julie Burnett. “They are desperately needed for relief for Puerto Rico. The buckets provide emergency supplies, along with emotional and spiritual encouragement when people need it the most.”

The group is partnering with Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical to assemble the buckets filled with emergency supplies Friday morning in Alta Vista.

“Right now God’s Pit crew is in contact with people on the ground. We’re talking with pastors that are in Puerto Rico. We’re talking with Mercy Chefs, another organization that we work closely with to see what the needs are,” said Knuckles. “At that point, we would deploy with whatever they need. If it’s life-sustaining goods if it’s blessing buckets. We would do everything in our power to make sure it gets there.”

God’s Pit Crew is working with Convoy of Hope to transport them to Puerto Rico. The blessing buckets will be sent to the Island later this week.

