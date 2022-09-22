Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

God’s Pit Crew sending help to Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona, the strongest storm of the Atlantic season so far, left behind mass...
Hurricane Fiona, the strongest storm of the Atlantic season so far, left behind mass destruction in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -The first major hurricane of this year’s Atlantic season, Hurricane Fiona, hit Puerto Rico. A local organization in one of our hometowns is preparing to send help.

Fiona delivered flooding rains and an island-wide blackout in Puerto Rico.

Danville’s God’s Pit Crew is preparing to send more than 1,000 blessing buckets to the island.

“We are excited and grateful to our wonderful partners at Moore’s for taking the time to assemble these Blessing Buckets,” said Blessing Buckets Director Julie Burnett. “They are desperately needed for relief for Puerto Rico. The buckets provide emergency supplies, along with emotional and spiritual encouragement when people need it the most.”

The group is partnering with Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical to assemble the buckets filled with emergency supplies Friday morning in Alta Vista.

“Right now God’s Pit crew is in contact with people on the ground. We’re talking with pastors that are in Puerto Rico. We’re talking with Mercy Chefs, another organization that we work closely with to see what the needs are,” said Knuckles. “At that point, we would deploy with whatever they need. If it’s life-sustaining goods if it’s blessing buckets. We would do everything in our power to make sure it gets there.”

God’s Pit Crew is working with Convoy of Hope to transport them to Puerto Rico. The blessing buckets will be sent to the Island later this week.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Patrick Henry High in Roanoke... 9.21.22
Teen girl accused of threat after school lockdown
Stratford Village Apartments
Fatal apartment fire ruled accidental
Authorities warn it can look like candy or sidewalk chalk
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley authorities warning parents and teens about Rainbow fentanyl
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation

Latest News

Understanding how terrain affects rainfall - comparing Southwest Virginia to Puerto Rico.
Tracking the Tropics: Understanding Our Terrain
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup
Volunteers, organizations are gearing up to help Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Fiona.
Volunteers, organizations helping Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
Bands from Hurricane Fiona cause flooding in Puerto Rico.
Mountains cause enhanced rainfall in Puerto Rico