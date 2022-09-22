Halifax County SPCA has flower crown photoshoot to promote Clear the Shelter event

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax community is coming together to help the local animal shelter.

Halifax County Animal Control is at full capacity. To try and find new homes for the animals, they are holding a Clear the Shelter event next week.

“Most of them have been here for months at this point. Our adoptions have completely stopped. We might be lucky to see one go out a week with 40 coming in. Our goal is to see everybody leave. Even if one adoption happens, we’ll be happy,” said Marissa Emerman, Halifax County Animal Control shelter manager.

To help promote the event, the Halifax County SPCA did a flower crown photoshoot for the animals along with the help of a local photographer and florist to post online.

“A lot of times when people think of animals at the shelter, they think of animals behind cages looking really sad. We really wanted to be able to show that they have personality. They are all unique and they are all are worth being able to bring home to your family,” said Kelly Powell, Halifax County SPCA secretary.

Businesses in the community are also putting their paws on board by donating raffle baskets filled with treats and toys for adopters to win.

“Our community has really stepped up,” added Powell. “So many people have donated money to put baskets together. So many people have made baskets of their own. The businesses here really are backing behind the SPCA so that we can clear the shelter.”

So far, 12 baskets have been donated.

“When she explained what was going on it was easiest check we’ve ever written. We wanted to contribute these gift baskets. We didn’t want to just do one. We wanted to do several. We wanted to make it as easy as possible for the community to make this simple decision to come over and adopt your new best friend,” explained Rhonda Buckley, owner of a local realty business.

The Clear the Shelter event begins Monday at noon and all adoption fees will be waived. Spay and neuter vouchers will also be provided.

