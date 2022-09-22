Here @ Home catches up with Bud Foster about Hokies vs Mountaineers game

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Thursday, Natalie and Kate caught up with former Virginia Tech Defensive Coordinator Bud Foster just before the Hokies contest with the West Virginia Mountaineers.

He chatted with us about retirement, being a grandfather and the decision to bring back the famed lunch pail.

Watch the video to see the segment.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.