Here @ Home explains agritourism with tips on supporting local farms

(WDBJ) - With the advent of fall, families may be planning trips to enjoy autumnal activities in our region.

You might be surprised to learn you don’t have to travel far to enjoy fun opportunities at a local farm. Shawn Jadrnicek from Virginia Cooperative Extension joined us on Here @ Home to talk about agritourism, what it is and why it’s so important in our region. He also highlights many of the farms welcoming families this season.

Fall Harvest Festival: Morningside Urban Farm, Oct. 13, 5:30-7:30. Enjoy free Brunswick stew, hot apple cider, family activities and games. Connect to local programs and services that empower you to live a fuller richer, healthier life.

Layman Family Farms (near Montvale, 23 minute from Roanoke): Fall Festival Sept 17 – October, Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p,m,, Sundays 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Wednesdays in October 4–8:30 p.m. 10-acre corn maze, cow train, gem stone mining, hay wagon rides, jumping pillow, corn cannon and pumpkin blaster, tunnel slide, mini zipline, goats, chickens and pigs.

Sinkland Farms (near Christiansburg, 38 minutes from Roanoke): Pumpkin Festival Sept 23 – Oct 30, Thursdays and Fridays 4 p.m.–8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Corn maze, zip line, giant slide, ride a rescue horse, mechanical bull, bad axe throws and live music Saturday and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. and a Friday Fall concert series.

Ikenberry Orchards and Country Store (Daleville, 20 minutes from Roanoke): Retail store with 4000 square feet of fruit, produce, local coffee, meats, bakery, wines, ciders, candy, honey and soaps.

