Here @ Home introduces urban farm Lynchburg Grows

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows is a non-profit seven-acre urban farm dedicated to providing access to fresh, local produce for Lynchburg residents, restaurants, and organizations.

Executive Director Shelley Blades joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about this organization, a program called FreshRx and how they employ people with intellectual disabilities.

They are also always in need of donations, so if you’d like to learn more or donate, visit LynchburgGrows.com.

