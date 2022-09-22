Here @ Home introduces urban farm Lynchburg Grows

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows is a non-profit seven-acre urban farm dedicated to providing access to fresh, local produce for Lynchburg residents, restaurants, and organizations.

Executive Director Shelley Blades joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about this organization, a program called FreshRx and how they employ people with intellectual disabilities.

They are also always in need of donations, so if you’d like to learn more or donate, visit LynchburgGrows.com.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.