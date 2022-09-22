Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Kaine reacts to recent school threats

Lucy Addison Middle School
Lucy Addison Middle School(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Senator Tim Kaine reacted to recent school threats in western Virginia and across the country.

Kaine spoke with reporters during a teleconference from Capitol Hill Thursday morning.

He acknowledged the difficulty of navigating these situations and making quick decisions on how to handle each one.

“We have to have really good training of our school personnel to be able to understand the difference between a stunt and a threat that’s serious,” Kaine said. “And then you always have to err on the side of caution.”

Kaine said training, sharing of best practices among jurisdictions and guidance from the State Police can help, but in the end, he said schools and other organizations have no choice but to take threats seriously.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Patrick Henry High in Roanoke... 9.21.22
Teen girl accused of threat after school lockdown
Stratford Village Apartments
Fatal apartment fire ruled accidental
Authorities warn it can look like candy or sidewalk chalk
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley authorities warning parents and teens about Rainbow fentanyl
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation

Latest News

God's Pit Crew Sending Help To Puerto Rico Following Fiona
God's Pit Crew Sending Help To Puerto Rico Following Fiona
Team of the Week: Heritage
Team of the Week: Heritage
Roanoke's Fire Station Number One Grand Opening Tomorrow
Roanoke's Fire Station Number One Grand Opening Tomorrow
Mountain Valley Pipeline Bill To Be Voted On Next Week
Mountain Valley Pipeline Bill To Be Voted On Next Week