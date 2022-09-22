Kaine reacts to recent school threats

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Senator Tim Kaine reacted to recent school threats in western Virginia and across the country.

Kaine spoke with reporters during a teleconference from Capitol Hill Thursday morning.

He acknowledged the difficulty of navigating these situations and making quick decisions on how to handle each one.

“We have to have really good training of our school personnel to be able to understand the difference between a stunt and a threat that’s serious,” Kaine said. “And then you always have to err on the side of caution.”

Kaine said training, sharing of best practices among jurisdictions and guidance from the State Police can help, but in the end, he said schools and other organizations have no choice but to take threats seriously.

