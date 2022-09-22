Lucy Addison Middle School under lockdown due to potential threat

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lucy Addison Middle School has been put under lockdown due to a potential threat, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.

This is the third lockdown for a Roanoke City School in a week.

The city says the school is on hold and secure.

The city is telling parents to not come to the school. Police won’t allow anyone on campus until the lockdown is lifted.

Patrick Henry and William Fleming were both placed under lockdown on Wednesday due to potential threats. A 14-year-old girl was arrested after the incident at William Fleming. Police say the lockdown at Patrick Henry was due to a hoax call that they’re investigating.

The full robocall sent by the school district to parents can be found below:

“Good afternoon. This is an emergency message from Roanoke City Public Schools. Lucy Addison Middle School is currently on a hold and secure due to a potential threat. Students are currently with their teachers. No one is hurt and we will keep you updated regularly. Administrators are working with police. We ask parents to please stay where you are and do not come to the school. Again, please do not come to the school. Police will not allow anyone on campus until the hold and secure is lifted. We will communicate more information as soon as we know it.”

