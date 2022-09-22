Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors requests special election to fill vacancy

Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting(Pittsylvania County)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County is looking to temporarily fill a seat on its Board of Supervisors.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted to request a special election in November to fill the Banister Election District vacancy.

This comes after a recent retirement from the position.

The Board is taking applications until October 4 from Banister District residents who are interested in serving.

“Unfortunately, right now, it’s six of us. Believe it or not, we can’t agree on several topics. It’s often a tie with three to three. So, this person would bring that vote that is needed to go ahead and take care of business,” said Vic Ingram, Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman.

Applications can be submitted on the Pittsylvania County website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Patrick Henry High in Roanoke... 9.21.22
Teen girl accused of threat after school lockdown
Stratford Village Apartments
Fatal apartment fire ruled accidental
Authorities warn it can look like candy or sidewalk chalk
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley authorities warning parents and teens about Rainbow fentanyl
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation

Latest News

Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall
Roanoke County Police chief set to retire
FILE - Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan....
House passes election law overhaul in response to Jan. 6
Councilman Cobb Reacts to School Threats
Councilman Cobb Reacts to School Threats
Salem City Council candidates meet in Kiwanis forum.
Salem City Council candidates meet in Kiwanis forum