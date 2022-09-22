Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors requests special election to fill vacancy

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County is looking to temporarily fill a seat on its Board of Supervisors.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted to request a special election in November to fill the Banister Election District vacancy.

This comes after a recent retirement from the position.

The Board is taking applications until October 4 from Banister District residents who are interested in serving.

“Unfortunately, right now, it’s six of us. Believe it or not, we can’t agree on several topics. It’s often a tie with three to three. So, this person would bring that vote that is needed to go ahead and take care of business,” said Vic Ingram, Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman.

Applications can be submitted on the Pittsylvania County website.

