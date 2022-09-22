Roanoke County Police chief set to retire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September 22, 2022 – Roanoke County Chief of Police Howard B. Hall has announced he will retire, effective January 1, 2023.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Chief of the Roanoke County Police Department for the past decade,” said Hall. “Everyone in our agency should be proud of the work that has been done and the accomplishments that have been achieved towards keeping our communities safe. I am confident that the leadership within the department will carry on this proud tradition as we move towards the future.”

Hall has worked in law enforcement for nearly 40 years, serving 26 in Baltimore County, MD prior to coming to Roanoke County, according to a county statement. He was sworn in as the Roanoke County Police Chief in August 2012 and led a nationally accredited agency of 140 sworn and 16 civilian personnel.

“Howard has had a long and distinguished career in public service,” said County Administrator Richard Caywood. “He has been a tremendous asset for Roanoke County and is to be commended for his dedication to the profession and our community. We will miss his leadership but know he will enjoy a well-deserved retirement.”

In his time with Roanoke County, Caywood says, Hall is credited with development of an officer wellness program; construction of the Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy; incorporation of a data-driven approach to crime and traffic safety; officer training for response to individuals in mental health crises; and working alongside the school system to increase safety measures. During Hall’s career he received numerous recognitions, including the Public Service Award from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the J. Stannard Baker Award for lifetime contributions to traffic safety from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Hall is a 2019 inductee to the Evidence Based Policing Hall of Fame at the Center for Evidence Based Crime Policy at the George Mason University. Hall is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He has also served in leadership roles with organizations including the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, the Virginia Highway Safety Committee, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program, the Blue Ridge Transportation Safety Board, and the Washington-Baltimore High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas.

“There is still plenty to be done between now and the end of the year,” added Hall. “I look forward to working with the County Administration to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.”

The county will soon begin the search for a new Police Chief.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.