Roanoke’s Fire Station One is set to reopen Friday morning

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Fire Station One is getting ready for its grand opening Friday morning.

TXTUR and Old School Partners have been renovating the historic fire house for the last few years. The Roanoke-based companies are repurposing the downtown space to be a furniture show room, bistro and boutique hotel.

Many of the original features, including the fire poles, brick walls and hardwood floors, have been kept and restored.

The president of TXTUR explained the goal was to preserve as much of the building as possible.

”It’s all been brought up to most modern codes so its a way to kind of mix a little bit of new and old,” Greg Terrill said. “I think when people come in, they’re going to say this is the beautiful Fire Station One, but its just been given a new life.”

The fire station was first built back in 1907.

The boutique hotel and bistro are set to open by mid November.

