Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Virginia adds historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register

Blue Ridge Tunnel located in Nelson County
Blue Ridge Tunnel located in Nelson County(Sandi Esposito | Virginia Department of Historic Resources)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register.

These sites include:

  • The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
  • The Blue Ridge Tunnel in Nelson County is a single-track railroad tunnel constructed between 1850 and 1857. It is located 500 feet below the Rockfish Gap. The Blue Ridge Tunnel remains the longest tunnel that was hand-dug using black powder blasting and dug without the use of ventilation shafts. It was designed by engineer Claudius Crozet and built by Irish immigrants and enslaved African Americans.
  • African American Resources in Fauquier County which was compiled by Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County. It consists of multiple buildings dating from 1865 to 1973 and beyond and discusses African American churches, schools and fraternal lodges as well as the physical characteristics and historical associations that make these properties significant.
  • The Goodloe House in the City of Staunton is a 1927 Colonial Revival house with Craftsman-style accents located in a historic residential area and was designed by locally prominent architect Sam Collins.
  • South Garden located in New Kent County is a historic dwelling built between 1825 and 1840. The interior woodwork is finely detailed. The DHR says it is an excellent example of rural mid-nineteenth century dwelling that retains considerable historic acreage.
  • The Jarratt House in the City of Petersburg build around 1820 by John Wilder and is the area’s only surviving brick Federal double house and the only antebellum building surviving on Pocahontas Island. The property’s longest association was with the Jarratt family, a locally prominent Black Petersburg family who owned the property from 1877 to 1991.
  • Former Crest Kitchenette Motel (now the Cutty Sark Motel Efficiencies) in the City of Virginia Beach. Every unit consists of a large room with an original 1963 kitchenette along one wall.
  • Blue Marlin Lodge in the City of Virginia Beach was built in 1965. The DHR says the motel’s architectural style is reflective of the Modern Movement and was part of the emergent “Florida-style” resort lodging.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Patrick Henry High in Roanoke... 9.21.22
Teen girl accused of threat after school lockdown
Stratford Village Apartments
Fatal apartment fire ruled accidental
Authorities warn it can look like candy or sidewalk chalk
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley authorities warning parents and teens about Rainbow fentanyl
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation

Latest News

Virginia Tech grounds crew
VT groundskeepers hard at work preparing Worsham Field
Hall of Ancient Life
Virginia Museum of Natural History receives $25,000 grant
Kroger and Coca-Cola Consolidated partnered to provide 200 backpacks to students in need.
Kroger and Coca-Cola Consolidated partner with Straight Street to help students in need
Coca Cola, Kroger Donate Backpacks to Students
Coca Cola, Kroger Donate Backpacks to Students