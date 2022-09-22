Virginia adds historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register.

These sites include:

The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.

The Blue Ridge Tunnel in Nelson County is a single-track railroad tunnel constructed between 1850 and 1857. It is located 500 feet below the Rockfish Gap. The Blue Ridge Tunnel remains the longest tunnel that was hand-dug using black powder blasting and dug without the use of ventilation shafts. It was designed by engineer Claudius Crozet and built by Irish immigrants and enslaved African Americans.

African American Resources in Fauquier County which was compiled by Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County. It consists of multiple buildings dating from 1865 to 1973 and beyond and discusses African American churches, schools and fraternal lodges as well as the physical characteristics and historical associations that make these properties significant.

The Goodloe House in the City of Staunton is a 1927 Colonial Revival house with Craftsman-style accents located in a historic residential area and was designed by locally prominent architect Sam Collins.

South Garden located in New Kent County is a historic dwelling built between 1825 and 1840. The interior woodwork is finely detailed. The DHR says it is an excellent example of rural mid-nineteenth century dwelling that retains considerable historic acreage.

The Jarratt House in the City of Petersburg build around 1820 by John Wilder and is the area’s only surviving brick Federal double house and the only antebellum building surviving on Pocahontas Island. The property’s longest association was with the Jarratt family, a locally prominent Black Petersburg family who owned the property from 1877 to 1991.

Former Crest Kitchenette Motel (now the Cutty Sark Motel Efficiencies) in the City of Virginia Beach. Every unit consists of a large room with an original 1963 kitchenette along one wall.