Virginia Child ID program introduced

VA Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer introduce the...
VA Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer introduce the Virginia Child ID Program(VA Attorney General's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/VA Attorney General’s Office Release) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer have announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program, to provide child ID kits to students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades across the Commonwealth.

“As Attorney General, my biggest priority is keeping our children safe. That’s why I’m thrilled to join Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer and launch the Virginia Child ID Program. The National Child ID Program is a free, easy, and effective tool to help Virginia parents prepare for the unimaginable,” said Attorney General Miyares. “When a child goes missing, the first 24 hours are crucial to law enforcement. These ID kits, kept safe by parents, are designed to assist law enforcement at the onset of the investigation so that more time can be used locating the missing child.”

“I am humbled by General Miyares’ dedication to protect the children of the Commonwealth of Virginia. He is taking steps to ensure safety in his state and protect children from the grave threat of human trafficking. I am honored to partner with him on the launch of the National Child ID Program in Virginia,” said National Child ID Program Executive Director Kenny Hansmire.

“As a father and grandfather, I cannot imagine anything more important than protecting children. Attorney General Miyares and the National Child ID Program have taken significant steps to make Virginia’s children safer with this program,” Hall of Fame Coach Beamer said about the partnership.

This year, the National Child ID Program celebrates its 25th anniversary. The program was created by football coaches in 1997 following the abduction and death of Amber Hagerman, the namesake for the AMBER Alert. Since then, more than 75 million child ID kits have been distributed nationally via public-private partnerships, according to Miyares.

Each year, more than half a million children are reported missing, according to Miyares. In Virginia, 2,500 children have been reported missing and 400 are actively missing. He says 25% of all human trafficking cases include children, and minority populations are three times more likely to disappear or be abducted.

