Virginia Museum of Natural History receives $25,000 grant

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH) has received a $25,000 grant in support of the 2022-2023 Virginia Museum of Natural History Science Outreach Initiative.

The grant was given from the Helen S. and Charles G. Patterson, Jr. Charitable Foundation Trust.

Through the initiative, the museum will host festivals and exhibits aimed to introduce diverse audiences to STEM-based topics. The festivals and exhibits include:

Bonez & Booz Festival: October 29 The event will include bone and fossil displays along with Halloween-themed entertainment ranging from fire performances to magic shows.

Reptile Festival: April 21-22, 2023 Event focusing on the reptile life that resides in Virginia. Features live animals and will serve as a celebration of the museum’s upcoming herpetology research program that is set to launch this fall.

Dino Festival: July 21-22, 2023 Features life-size cast skeletons of dinosaurs of the Mesozoic Era, a variety of dinosaur fossils presented by paleontologists and dinosaur-themed activities and crafts.

Dinosaur Discoveries: February 11, 2023 - January 20, 2024 Traveling exhibit curated by the American Museum of Natural History. Exhibits the technologies scientists use to look at fossils.



