Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Virginia National Guard soldiers return home from Africa

Virginia National Guard soldiers returned home and reunited with loved ones.
Virginia National Guard soldiers returned home and reunited with loved ones.(Virginia National Guard)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDSTON, Va. (WWBT) - It was a reunion that could bring a tear to the eye as Virginia National Guard soldiers returned home and reunited with loved ones.

The first group of soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon returned on Sept. 22 to Sandston after serving on active duty since Nov. 2021.

“More than 1,000 Virginia and Kentucky National Guard troops under the command of the Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted security operations throughout the Horn of Africa and provided the East Africa Response Force in support of the U.S. government for crisis response throughout East Africa,” a release from the Virginia National Guard said.

More soldiers will return in the coming weeks after completing administrative tasks.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucy Addison Middle School under lockdown.
Hold and secure lifted after report of potential threat at school
Authorities warn it can look like candy or sidewalk chalk
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley authorities warning parents and teens about Rainbow fentanyl
Shannon Brandt, 41, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while...
Man admits to killing 18-year-old after political dispute, court docs allege
Police presence at Patrick Henry High in Roanoke... 9.21.22
Teen girl accused of threat after school lockdown
Police say family members found 2-year-old Ian Wiesman dead in a vehicle at a daycare facility....
Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy

Latest News

Danville Police Department 5K with 5-0
Danville Police Department to host 5K with 5-0 Saturday
Gene Marrano and Gabrielle Shelton are among the fun cast members
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Showtimers to host blood drive, as it presents “Dracula Rides Again”
God's Pit Crew Sending Help To Puerto Rico Following Fiona
God's Pit Crew Sending Help To Puerto Rico Following Fiona
Roanoke's Fire Station Number One Grand Opening Tomorrow
Roanoke's Fire Station Number One Grand Opening is Friday
Ingles Ferry Tavern
New historical highway markers approved