Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama district attorney announced two warrants have been issued for a 2-year-old boy’s grandfather. Authorities say the toddler died after being left in a hot car.

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey announced two warrants for William Wiesman, the grandfather of 2-year-old Ian Wiesman. Casey said Wiesman’s grandson died Tuesday as a result of his actions.

The warrants are for reckless and/or criminally negligent acts, WBRC reports.

Casey said, according to the affidavit, Wiesman picked the child up, went to his place of business and left the 2-year-old boy in his truck. She said the grandfather returned to the truck several times and even drove it, believing he had dropped the boy off at daycare.

Casey said the child’s car seat was front-facing.

The Oneonta Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Department of Human Resources and Blount County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the boy’s death.

Casey said Wiesman was being questioned by the sheriff’s office.

Police say family members found the toddler in a vehicle off State Highway 75 at approximately 3:06 p.m. The child was discovered inside the car at a daycare; however, the child was not under the supervision of the daycare facility.

An emotional Casey said her heart breaks for the family, who is very upset.

“As a mom, I don’t think anybody ever understands it... I didn’t sleep last night,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Patrick Henry High in Roanoke... 9.21.22
Teen girl accused of threat after school lockdown
Stratford Village Apartments
Fatal apartment fire ruled accidental
Authorities warn it can look like candy or sidewalk chalk
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley authorities warning parents and teens about Rainbow fentanyl
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

William Stamper, 19, is charged with attempted sexual battery after authorities say he attacked...
Man accused of trying to sexually assault jogging woman
Authorities say the suspect came up from behind the jogging victim, tackled her and tried to...
Arrest made after Fla. woman attacked while jogging
Relatives say two U.S. military veterans who went missing while fighting Russia with Ukrainian...
Mom of US veteran captured in Ukraine describes learning he was freed
Hurricane Fiona, the strongest storm of the Atlantic season so far, left behind mass...
As Hurricane Fiona instensifies, US State Dept. issues warning on Bermuda
Two people purchased one ticket for the historic drawing and agreed to split the prize if they...
Winners of $1.34B Mega Millions jackpot agreed to split prize