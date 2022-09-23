7@four previews Preservation Pub Crawl

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd Annual Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl and Scavenger Hunt is this weekend.

Breanna Latondre Helms, with the American Institute of Architects, and Lynsey Allie with the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation stopped by 7@four to tell us all about it.

The crawl is September 24 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. It’s designed as “a fun way to learn more about Roanoke’s historic landscape while helping both organizations raise money to further their missions of preserving the valley’s most important architectural and cultural icons.”

Click here for more information.

