Bath County Board of Supervisors hires new County Administrator

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new County Administrator has been hired in Bath County.

The Bath County Board of Supervisors named Michael Bender as the new County Administrator at a board meeting on September 13. The county says 40 candidates were considered for the position.

Bender spent 28 years with the Richmond Police Department, he most recently served as a Division Commander. He will replace Interim County Administrator Janet Bryan.

“My wife and I are looking forward to moving to Bath County and becoming part of the community. I am excited to join Bath County and work with the staff to advance the Board’s vision while providing guidance to employees serving our residents,” said Bender.

Bender holds a Bachelor of Science in Administration and Justice from VCU and a Master of Public Administration from Virginia Tech. He is currently completing training at the FEMA National Emergency Management Basic Academy.

Bender and his wife Kimberly, who is an educator, have two adult children.

