Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Beautiful weather returns with cool temperatures

Most hometowns will drop into the 40s tonight
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • A chilly start to our Friday
  • Nice sunshine returns
  • Below average temperatures to start the weekend

FRIDAY

We end the week with much cooler temperatures both during the day and at night. Lows slip to the mid 40s Friday morning and only reach the upper 60s to low 70s during the afternoon.

Sunshine returns with much cooler temperatures.
Sunshine returns with much cooler temperatures.(WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

Starting off the weekend temperatures will be in the 40s on Saturday morning. High temperatures Saturday will read in the low to mid 70s for most. Temperatures on Sunday will gradually warm up into the 70s and low 80s (near seasonable). So, it will definitely feel like fall to close out the week and for our first full weekend of fall!

Mostly dry conditions for Saturday, but another front heads our way later Sunday. Right now looks like we stay mostly dry throughout the day on Sunday with rain chances increasing overnight into Monday morning. This is all dependent on the timing of the front, so check back for updates.

Saturday looks beautiful with a few showers possible Sunday.
Saturday looks beautiful with a few showers possible Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Hurricane Fiona is considered the first major hurricane (category 3 or higher) for the 2022 Atlantic Season! This morning Fiona has strengthened to a category four with winds at 130 MPH. It’s passing west of Bermuda.

Here's the latest information on Fiona.
Here's the latest information on Fiona.(WDBJ Weather)

As Fiona continues through the warm waters of the Atlantic it could continue to strengthen before passing just to the west of Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Gaston formed Tuesday and will not impact the United States.

Here's the latest on Gaston.
Here's the latest on Gaston.(WDBJ Weather)

We’re also watching 98L as it may impact the United States next week. Right now most models are hinting at it travelling through the Caribbean and heading toward Florida. Next name on the list is Hermine.

We continue to monitor Invest 98-L.
We continue to monitor Invest 98-L.

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucy Addison Middle School under lockdown.
Hold and secure lifted after report of potential threat at school
Authorities warn it can look like candy or sidewalk chalk
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley authorities warning parents and teens about Rainbow fentanyl
Police presence at Patrick Henry High in Roanoke... 9.21.22
Teen girl accused of threat after school lockdown
Shannon Brandt, 41, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while...
Man admits to killing 18-year-old after political dispute, court docs allege
Police say family members found 2-year-old Ian Wiesman dead in a vehicle at a daycare facility....
Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy

Latest News

Sunshine returns with much cooler temperatures.
Major temperature drop behind today’s fall front
The same front the brought our warmth is pushing Fiona out to sea.
Thursday, September 22 - Evening Outlook
Afternoon outlook for Thursday.
Thursday, September 22 - Afternoon Update
A cold front will trigger a few showers followed by decreasing temperatures and increasing wind.
Thursday Morning Weather Talk Live-9/22/22