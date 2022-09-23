City officials in Lynchburg introduce phase four or the downtown renewal project.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - City Hall Officials held a public forum on Thursday to discuss phase four of the downtown renewal project on Main Street.

The project will take place between Twelfth street and the Lynchburg expressway…with construction slated to begin in late 2023. The idea started back in 2016 to replace the city’s aging water system and has grown to include modernizing infrastructure around the city.

Construction has played a role in issues involving parking, which is a problem the city is working to fix.

“The number one concern is always had my customers get to my business. And it is impacted by physical obstructions, equipment, taking up space equipment, taking up parking spaces. There are a lot of things that make people less likely to walk into a business when there’s a backhoe parked in front of it. So that is the big thing that we really have to try to get around.” Says James Talian, Special Projects for Lynchburg Water Resources.

Phase three, will cost more than seven million dollars once completed in 20-23 with updated streetscapes for pedestrian and vehicle safety. Phase four is still in the design and planning phase.

