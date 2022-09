CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use caution after a crash along 460E in Campbell Co. Friday.

Traffic is reduced to one lane at the intersection of 460 and Village Hwy.

According to the Concord Volunteer Fire Department, Village Hwy is shut from the post office to 460.

Check back for updates.

