Danville Police Department to host 5K with 5-0 Saturday

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its second annual 5K with 5-0 Saturday.

The race will start at 8 a.m. at the new department headquarters on Community Way off Memorial Drive.

The department is inviting the community to walk or run with officers and staff to build positive relationships and promote healthy living.

There will be prizes for first, second, and third place for male and female groups.

“We want to make sure that at the Danville Police Department, we are doing the right things and that we are building positive relationships with our community. So, this is just another opportunity, another engagement effort of trying to bring people together with our officers and our police staff to walk together in unison,” said Ashtyn Foddrell, Danville Police Department community relations liaison.

There is a $25 registration fee that includes a swag bag, drinks, and a bib.

All proceeds from the race will go to the Danville Police Department.

