Development group works on urbanism community plans for Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley could be seeing a major community development in the next few years.

On Friday, community members heard presentations from The Wilkinson Group about a new urbanism community development in Botetourt County.

It would include shops, multiple trails and hundreds of houses. The main idea behind the community development is walkability and sustainability.

The company’s president explained the goal is to move away from being dependent on your car.

”My analogy is, this is the place where parents like to drop their kids off to go Halloween [trick or treating],” Dale Wilkinson said. “It’s a safe, compact area that is a little different than urban sprawl.”

Developers have taken community input from neighbors, business owners and stakeholders in the area about the project.

It would be built on the former Murray Farms lot.

