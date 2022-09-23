Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

FFE Week 4 Player of the Week: Jahmal Jones

Jahmal Jones FFE
Jahmal Jones FFE(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucy Addison Middle School under lockdown.
Hold and secure lifted after report of potential threat at school
Authorities warn it can look like candy or sidewalk chalk
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley authorities warning parents and teens about Rainbow fentanyl
Shannon Brandt, 41, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while...
Man admits to killing 18-year-old after political dispute, court docs allege
Police presence at Patrick Henry High in Roanoke... 9.21.22
Teen girl accused of threat after school lockdown
Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall
Roanoke County Police chief set to retire

Latest News

Team of the Week: Heritage
Team of the Week: Heritage
Heritage High School
FFE Week 4 Team of the Week: Heritage High School
Bassett at Byrd
Magna Vista at Franklin County