Here @ Home dishes out tasty BBQ chicken with cole slaw

(WDBJ) - Roya Gharavi from Gourmet Pantry in Blacksburg shows us an easy, fix-it-and-throw-it-into-the-crockpot recipe the family will love.

All you need for this dish is several chicken breasts, chunks of a yellow onion, salt and pepper and your favorite barbecue sauce.

Throw everything into the crockpot and 4 hours later you have a beautiful chicken ready to eat!

For the coleslaw, simply use shredded carrots, green and red cabbage. For the dressing, instead of mayonnaise, Roya suggests using Dijon mustard, salt and pepper, celery seed, white balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Mix well and cover the cabbage with the dressing.

Shred the barbecue chicken and serve either on a bun or on its own! Enjoy!

