Here @ Home talks safety in schools

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With several lockdowns and scares recently at hometown schools, Natalie & Kate sat down with Dr. Rhonda Stegall, the Assistant Superintendent of Administration, to find out what’s being done to ensure the safety of students in Roanoke County Public Schools.

She talked about a video launched recently to educate parents about the terminology used in different situations and what they should do when they get those alerts.

She also talked about new technology being used internally to alert teachers and staff if there’s an emergency.

For more information and to access the video – visit rcps.us/Page/3299.

